Announcing aCapella V-Bar Sound Baffles by G&S Acoustics
The angled V-Bar baffles provide high acoustical values while complementing the design of the open ceiling. These well constructed baffles are available in numerous bold and bright colors or with custom printing to create a wood panel look.
St. Louis, MO, November 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To combat noise in large, open spaces or rooms with high ceilings, G&S Acoustics, an employee-owned worldwide manufacturer of acoustical products, offers stylish sound-absorption with the new V-Bar Sound Baffles.
aCapella V-Bar Baffles are uniquely angled acoustical baffles designed to isolate noise while complementing the design of an open ceiling. These recycled polyester baffles are variously spaced across ceilings.
The aCapella V-Bar Sound Baffles provide a customized look for controlling unwanted noise.
· Available lengths up to 8’
· Made of recycled content
· Water-based/solvent (WS)/bleach cleanable
· Mold and fungal resistant
· Standard color choices, including the new nature-inspired Terra Cotta, Frost, and Sandcastle + 4 new woodgrain finishes.
aCapella V-Bar Sound Baffles meets the standards to display the Declare label and be Red List Free to ensure a healthy, green built environment.
About G&S Acoustics
G&S Acoustics, a worldwide manufacturer of acoustical, tackable and sound diffusing wall and ceiling products, is a division of Golterman & Sabo, Inc., which began operations in 1946. G&S Acoustics’ fabrication process includes custom designs, prints and shapes to visually and acoustically enhance any interior space. The company’s extensive product line offers attractive and economical sound control systems for any application. For more information, visit gsacoustics.com or call 800-737-0307.
Golterman & Sabo is located at 3555 Scarlet Oak Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63122.
Visit gsacoustics.com
