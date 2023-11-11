Luxury Models to be Move-in Ready in Providence Orlando and Toscana Palm Coast for Florida Holiday Home Buyers
ABD Development Company, award-winning developer of Providence Orlando and Toscana Palm Coast, is making deals on a case by case basis for several new luxury homes that are ready now or will be ready within 60 days. These homes include three models that have completed construction or will by end of year in Providence. In addition, a luxury Courtyard model on a serenely private lot in Toscana will be finished in January.
Davenport, FL, November 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company, winner of multiple custom home building and community creating awards, has announced a small selection of homes move-in ready now or in the immediate future. One of the homes soon available in Providence Golf Club Community is a new contemporary variation of the Courtyard in the newest neighborhood in the development, Hampton Green.
“Providence is located just southwest of Orlando, quite close to all the amusement parks of the area. We also welcome residents who enjoy staying home and enjoying world class golf and family resort style amenities,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “Most of the Providence neighborhoods do not allow short term rentals and the community has a well funded HOA with a monthly fee of just $133 and no CDDs.”
Discerning buyers may select from the upcoming luxury homes available in Providence:
Courtyard 50 with Pool in Hampton Green - $900,000
2535 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage
This pool home with signature courtyard and casita is perfectly situated on an end lot with neighbors on only one side and overlooks the 11th green.
Cabana Courtyard with Pool in Hampton Landing - $745,000
2572 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage
This is a one-of-a-kind inventory home that takes the private pool design nestled within a courtyard area to the next level with an open air cabana.
Custom Marbella in Hampton Landing - $580,000
2220 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 2 Car Garage
This open floor plan home has been described as just the right size while still including a huge master suite with shower, tub, and walk-in closet.
If you love the beach, ABD is also building beautiful custom luxury homes in Palm Coast in Northeast Florida at Toscana. "Nestled between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, this beautiful city is a haven for water enthusiasts,” Travel & Leisure recently declared. Palm Coast was also featured on USA Today’s Most Livable City List and voted Best Place to Retire for Water Lovers by MONEY magazine.
The houses that make up Toscana Palm Coast are true to the gated community’s luxurious, Mediterranean style with wooded and water views in an ideal location five miles from the golden shores of the Atlantic Ocean. One of its most outstanding new custom luxury homes will be completed for move-in January 2024:
Courtyard IV with Pool & Spa in Toscana - $890,000
2712 Square Feet | 4 Bedrooms | 3.5 Bathrooms | 3 Car Garage
This is an oversized model in the secluded far north section looking out over serene conservation area and is perfectly suited for those who value privacy.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
www.providenceflorida.com.
For more information about Toscana Palm Coast, please see
www.abddevelopment.com/toscana.
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
