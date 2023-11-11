Luxury Models to be Move-in Ready in Providence Orlando and Toscana Palm Coast for Florida Holiday Home Buyers

ABD Development Company, award-winning developer of Providence Orlando and Toscana Palm Coast, is making deals on a case by case basis for several new luxury homes that are ready now or will be ready within 60 days. These homes include three models that have completed construction or will by end of year in Providence. In addition, a luxury Courtyard model on a serenely private lot in Toscana will be finished in January.