HoduSoft Participating in Prestigious AfricaCom 2023 Event
Denver, CO, November 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the prominent providers of unified communication solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the esteemed AfricaCom 2023 event. This annual technology and telecommunications event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals in the tech industry from across the continent to explore the latest trends and advancements in the telecommunications landscape. By participating in this event, HoduSoft aims to showcase its innovative communication solutions, designed to empower businesses with reliable, scalable, and feature-rich solutions.
AfricaCom is one of the largest and most influential technology and telecommunications conferences on the continent, showing the companies news of South Africa and internationals related to sectors ICT, Communication systems, Telephony, Mobiles, and Telecommunications.
Event Details:
Name: AfricaCom 2023
Date: 14 to 16 November 2023
Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre
Booth Number: D 50
HoduSoft Participants:
Shobhit Gupta - VP Growth
Varun Patel - International Business Development Manager
Jitendra Taldar - Regional Head Southern Africa
Key Highlights of HoduSoft Participation in AfricaCom 2023
HoduSoft will be conducting live demonstrations of its flagship communication solutions, including-
HoduCC- Call and Contact Center Software
HoduPBX- IP PBX Software
HoduBlast- Voice and SMS Broadcasting Software
By connecting with HoduSoft professionals at this event, attendees will have the chance to experience the features and functionalities that make HoduSoft a trusted choice for businesses across various industries.
"We are proud to be an active participant in AfricaCom 2023,” said Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer) at HoduSoft. “This event is an excellent platform to showcase our flagship communication solutions comprising advanced features and capabilities to help businesses stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape. This event also provides a unique opportunity to engage with industry professionals and gain insights into the latest developments in communication technology.”
Kartik Khambhati further added, “We are also anticipating networking opportunities by participating in AfricaCom 2023. It offers a unique platform for networking with peers, industry influencers, and potential partners. We encourage attendees to connect with our team to learn about our products and discuss collaboration opportunities to build mutually beneficial relationships.”
Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
