Author Deanne Hunter’s New Book, "A Snow Globe of Wishes and Dreams" Follows a Young Man Chasing After a Beautiful Maiden While Telling the Origins of a Christmas Icon

Recent release “A Snow Globe of Wishes and Dreams” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deanne Hunter is an imaginative story that follows Nicholas, a young man who sets out to find the beautiful maiden of the moon that captured his heart. But after years of no success, Nicholas is taken in by a group of Elves and grows up to fulfill the dreams and wishes of every child once a year on Christmas.