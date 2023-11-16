Author Deanne Hunter’s New Book, "A Snow Globe of Wishes and Dreams" Follows a Young Man Chasing After a Beautiful Maiden While Telling the Origins of a Christmas Icon
Recent release “A Snow Globe of Wishes and Dreams” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deanne Hunter is an imaginative story that follows Nicholas, a young man who sets out to find the beautiful maiden of the moon that captured his heart. But after years of no success, Nicholas is taken in by a group of Elves and grows up to fulfill the dreams and wishes of every child once a year on Christmas.
Jackson, WY, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Deanne Hunter, a loving grandmother and author who has always enjoyed descriptive writing in stories and poetry, has completed her new book, “A Snow Globe of Wishes and Dreams”: a compelling story of a young man whose very soul is captivated by the beautiful maiden of the moon, and spends his entire life chasing after her to find her once more.
“Nicholas is a young man living in a far northern region that knows the chill of winter. His cabin is warm and comfortable. One night, a fair maiden passes by his window awakening him with the tinkle of tiny silver bells and the aura of the full moon. Gazing deep into her celestial eyes, he is forever captivated by her beauty,” writes Hunter.
“He willingly steps into the frigid night to follow her. His love and devotion surpass all else. Will he ever find the mysterious maiden whose fleeting shadow becomes his only wish and dream fading into distant memory?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Deanne Hunter’s engaging tale will take readers on a fantastic ride as they follow Nicholas on his never-ending quest to be reunited with the moon once more. Accompanied by colorful artwork to bring Deanne’s tale to life, “A Snow Globe of Wishes and Dreams” is a heartwarming and captivating story that is sure to delight readers of all ages and leave them wanting to revisit this magical work over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Snow Globe of Wishes and Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
