Author Louis Marini’s New Book, "Self-Transformation and Second Chances," Reveals the Ultimate Key to Unlocking Spiritual Transformation Within Oneself

Recent release “Self-Transformation and Second Chances: Dickens's Tale of Hope and Redemption” from Page Publishing author Louis Marini is a compelling analysis of the classic story of “A Christmas Carol” and how this Dickensian classic perfectly exemplifies the role that faith plays in one’s journey of self-transformation.