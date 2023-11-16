Author Louis Marini’s New Book, "Self-Transformation and Second Chances," Reveals the Ultimate Key to Unlocking Spiritual Transformation Within Oneself
Recent release “Self-Transformation and Second Chances: Dickens's Tale of Hope and Redemption” from Page Publishing author Louis Marini is a compelling analysis of the classic story of “A Christmas Carol” and how this Dickensian classic perfectly exemplifies the role that faith plays in one’s journey of self-transformation.
Bronx, NY, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Louis Marini, who practiced as a counseling psychologist and psychotherapist for over twenty-four years, has completed his new book, “Self-Transformation and Second Chances: Dickens's Tale of Hope and Redemption”: a thought-provoking read that utilizes the author's multidisciplinary expertise and experience in pastoral ministry to share his reflections concerning the relevance of faith and its influence on self-transformation within society, and how such a topic is expertly highlighted and explored within the classic Christmas tale of “A Christmas Carol.”
Author Louis Marini received his graduate degrees from Catholic University of America, Washington, DC; Fordham University, New York City; Iona College, New Rochelle, New York; and Saint Joseph Seminary, Yonkers, New York. He completed postgraduate work at the Minuchin Center for the Family (1999) and studies in chemical dependency at Maxwell Institute in Tuckahoe, New York (2000–2001). He was a member of the American Psychological Association and the National Association of Social Workers until 2020 upon retirement from practice.
“Our lives are earthen vessels fragile but unbreakable due to our self-determination and steadfast faith,” writes Marini. “Faith allows us the opportunity to make the needed changes in our lives so that life is worth the journey. Despite the regrets, failures, and misgivings in our past, we can still change. Faith is the foundation, anchor, and root of self-transformation. Self-transformation is the result of the significant changes we make to become authentic and lovable human beings. The process of transformation is only possible if we have the courage to be as ourselves that is seeking and living the truth based in reality. This means being a personal instrument of compassion, empathy, self-giving, and kindness to others while pursuing our own dreams.
“Human life is sacred and unique in the sense that transformation at any age is always possible. It is never too late, nor is it fully achieved until we have breathed our last. We live for second chances. The story enshrined in the memorable Christmas novella ‘A Christmas Carol’ is a testament to every person’s journey of faith, self-transformation, and redemption. It is not only in reminiscing the experiences of our lives that is redemptive but how we end up in life when death knocks at our door.”
Published by Page Publishing, Louis Marini’s enlightening work will not only help readers discover just how important a role faith can play in one’s transformation, but also offer solace and guidance to those who seek the courage and strength to make the vital changes required for one’s personal self-growth and transformative journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Self-Transformation and Second Chances: Dickens's Tale of Hope and Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
