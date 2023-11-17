Author Leon Mason’s New Book, "The Life of Tony Marceano: Part 2 Mya Marceano," Follows a Young Woman’s Struggles as She Attempts to Become a Professional Olympic Swimmer

Recent release “The Life of Tony Marceano: Part 2 Mya Marceano” from Page Publishing author Leon Mason is a fascinating tale that centers around a young woman's determination to achieve her lifelong goal of becoming an Olympic swimmer but soon finds herself held back by an unknown force that very well could be someone she holds dear.