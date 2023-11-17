Author Leon Mason’s New Book, "The Life of Tony Marceano: Part 2 Mya Marceano," Follows a Young Woman’s Struggles as She Attempts to Become a Professional Olympic Swimmer
Recent release “The Life of Tony Marceano: Part 2 Mya Marceano” from Page Publishing author Leon Mason is a fascinating tale that centers around a young woman's determination to achieve her lifelong goal of becoming an Olympic swimmer but soon finds herself held back by an unknown force that very well could be someone she holds dear.
Upper Marlboro, MD, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leon Mason, a loving father and prolific author who draws from his own life experiences for inspiration, has completed his new book, “The Life of Tony Marceano: Part 2 Mya Marceano”: a gripping story of a young woman’s ambitious journey to become an Olympic swimmer, but faces countless obstacles that stand in her way, including trauma from her family’s past far beyond her control and potential sabotage from someone she loves.
At the age of sixteen, author Leon Mason was in a life-threatening car accident that resulted in a brain injury and caused the author to spend several months in a coma. While there were unbelievable challenges, numerous heartbreaks, and many tears shed along the way, Leon did survive the coma and the subsequent years of intense rehabilitation and lifelong recovery. After trying various jobs to help support himself and his children, Leon found that writing was a way of relaxing. His real-life story, mostly portrayed in his first book, “The Life of Tony Marceano,” is meant to be an inspiration to individuals struggling with serious disabilities and those recovering from such challenges, as well as family members who need lifelong patience to support those individuals.
“You won’t want to miss the adventures of Tony Marceano’s daughter, Mya, as she struggles through her challenges to qualify for the swimming Olympics,” writes Mason. “No doubt she has the skills to do so. Even with the support of Karen, her best friend, something always seems to get in her way. Is it her dad’s memory that proves to be the challenge for her? And what about Mya’s love interest? Could it be that he has some role in holding Mya back? Or are there other mysterious forces that prevent her from meeting her full potential and swimming goals?”
Published by Page Publishing, Leon Mason’s enthralling novel is inspired by the author’s oldest daughter and will take readers on a powerful and character-driven journey as Mya’s tale unfolds, and she faces countless struggles in her pursuit of her dreams. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Life of Tony Marceano: Part 2 Mya Marceano” is a spellbinding story that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Life of Tony Marceano: Part 2 Mya Marceano” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
