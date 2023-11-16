Aspen Herrell-Knight’s Newly Released “How I Survived Death: From Death to Freedom” is a Powerful Testimony That Shares a Message of Encouragement
“How I Survived Death: From Death to Freedom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aspen Herrell-Knight is a heartfelt celebration of all God offers and a bold testimony of the challenges associated with breaking the cycle of addiction.
Malvern, AR, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “How I Survived Death: From Death to Freedom”: a potent reminder of God’s unending grace. “How I Survived Death: From Death to Freedom” is the creation of published author Aspen Herrell-Knight.
Herrell-Knight shares, “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus is the answer.
“This is How I Survived Death (From Death to Freedom). This book is my living testimony of what a gracious God we serve and how he kept me and saved me from the taskmaster I served my entire life. I have gone through life as I call it riding the fence, but it doesn’t work that way. You either have to be 100 percent all-in for Jesus or the devil. You cannot serve both. You either want to live life more abundantly or fall away to death with Satan. You are meant to live not die.
“I never truly know how much God loved me and what true grace was until I was totally set free and delivered from death, drugs, abusing myself, anger, pride, the root of bitterness, and lust. God came and gave me total repentance, forgiveness, deliverance from darkness, freedom from every chain of bondage the taskmaster Satan, and brought me into his kingdom. I have been set free. I found my mercy at the altar of Jesus’s feet as I cried out to him. He had no hesitation. He cleaned me up as white as snow, setting me back on solid ground and showing me and loving me to feel the agape love I have never felt before. That’s the kind of love you need to fill every void in your life and in my life—the best and most amazing feeling ever.
“I’m here to tell someone Jesus is the answer to every issue of life. He is the comforter, the deliverer, the waymaker. He is the salvation, healer, and protector. He is the way, the truth, and the life. And whoever the Son sets free is free indeed. Because you are my salvation I don’t have to be afraid. I can call upon you, and you will save me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aspen Herrell-Knight’s new book shares an intimate account of the author’s journey through loss, addiction, and breaking free in Christ’s name.
Consumers can purchase “How I Survived Death: From Death to Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How I Survived Death: From Death to Freedom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
