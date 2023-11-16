Brent and Bonnie Peterson’s Newly Released "The House That God Built" is a Touching Story of Family, Faith, and Unexpected Blessings
“The House That God Built” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brent and Bonnie Peterson is an empowering message of comfort to anyone who feels disheartened in the pursuit of God.
Greenacres, WA, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The House That God Built”: a powerful testimony that celebrates the unexpected wonder of God’s hand upon our lives. “The House That God Built” is the creation of published author Brent and Bonnie Peterson.
Brent and Bonnie Peterson share, “Have you ever heard from God? Have you ever seen miracles? Have you ever gotten to be part of something magical/supernatural? This is the true story of some who did. Do you hear from God? Do you recognize God’s voice? If you have ever wondered if the miraculous seems to be relegated to biblical times, this may help you to see that it’s not. If you are willing and courageous, the door can open for your own story. Well, this is our story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brent and Bonnie Peterson’s new book shares a deeply personal journey that will uplift and inspire.
Consumers can purchase “The House That God Built” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The House That God Built,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
