M. D. Morin’s Newly Released “Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?” is a Charming Narrative That Brings Awareness to the Concept of Being Aware of One’s Surroundings

“Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. D. Morin is a thoughtful resource for aiding parents, educators, and guardians in instilling an important lesson on the consequences to our actions in terms of our overall safety.