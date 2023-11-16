M. D. Morin’s Newly Released “Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?” is a Charming Narrative That Brings Awareness to the Concept of Being Aware of One’s Surroundings
“Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. D. Morin is a thoughtful resource for aiding parents, educators, and guardians in instilling an important lesson on the consequences to our actions in terms of our overall safety.
Kingsville, TX, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?”: a powerful reminder of the importance of helping upcoming generations to learn how to be aware and safe. “Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?” is the creation of published author M. D. Morin, a proud father and advocate for raising well informed, safety conscious children.
Morin shares, “Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why? is a children’s safety book that helps raise safety awareness to parents and children. It is very heartbreaking to hear about children being hurt or losing their lives over simple quick choices that were not thoroughly considered. This story helps mold safety consciousness with our children’s everyday decision-making. The goal of this children’s story is to open our children’s mind to identifying and preventing potential accidents.
“The story of three children, James, Ari, and Aiden, playing a simple game of hide-and-seek at a residence on a beautiful summer day puts these children in situations where their ideas and actions need to be carefully thought through. However, the kids help explain and guide each other in avoiding putting themselves in harm’s way. The bad ideas are corrected into good ideas as the children continue to enjoy themselves. As the children continue to play, the interest of safety grows on them while strengthening their instincts to recognize possible dangers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. D. Morin’s new book offers an important steppingstone to opening conversation about how we can keep ourselves and others safe.
Consumers can purchase “Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
