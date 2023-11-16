Nicole Jarrett’s Newly Released "Intimacy: Priceless Times with God" is an Encouraging Discussion of the Realities of Growing in Faith
“Intimacy: Priceless Times with God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole Jarrett is a compassionate discussion of the challenges one faces as they seek to connect more fully with God and discover their identity in Christ.
New York, NY, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Intimacy: Priceless Times with God”: a powerful reminder of the need to be present and active in one’s faith walk. “Intimacy: Priceless Times with God” is the creation of published author Nicole Jarrett, a graduate of the University of Toronto where she earned a Master Divinity. Also, she holds an executive master’s degree in business administration from University of New Orleans. Jarrett worked in commercial negotiation for over twenty years and operated a skills-training institution.
Jarrett shares, “How many persons would do anything to meet the person they most admire, their favorite movie star, celebrity, superhero? To even get to have a relationship with these persons or those who play the roles is next to impossible. These popular personalities hardly pursue or try to know or build a relationship on a one-on-one basis with their fans. Yet the most important being ever known—the Creator of the world—is seeking out, eager to know His admirers, fans, and loyal followers. God, the Creator of heaven and earth, wants to know you. He loves you. He has prepared a life for you and is preparing for you in eternity.
“Intimacy, Priceless Times with God is designed to testify to you about how Nicole Jarrett discovered a lasting relationship with God. As she traverses the terrain of Christianity, she found that Christianity was not a routine and ritualistic event but a relationship of meaningful fulfillment. It is a privilege called to action by the Creator God through guidance from the Holy Spirit. She discovered that life is a gift meant to be victorious. The victorious life needs victorious people. The book is designed to strengthen the Christian and bring clarity to their walk of faith. Let the love that Christ extends to you be your guiding compass. Too many believers are wavering about their identity in Christ, which impacts their daily actions, speech, and thoughts.
“Victory comes through faith, in and through Christ Jesus. This faith allows you to believe and find a resting place in God. This faith establishes a peace stance which ricochets from the heart position of the Christian. Therefore, this Christian begins to pursue the God of the Bible that is pursuing them. As the Christian journeys through the salvation long walk, they develop a care-less trust for the Trinity. This care-less trust builds a faithful walk of obedience in Christ. In Intimacy, Priceless Times with God, Nicole speaks about the reality of the walk in Christ and the need to pace yourself and take baby steps. All the pillars, as she calls the chapters, are intertwined, designed to work together to build a lasting foundation of boldness and confidence of the believer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole Jarrett’s new book will challenge and empower readers as they take time to consider their own position in their spiritual development.
Consumers can purchase “Intimacy: Priceless Times with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Intimacy: Priceless Times with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
