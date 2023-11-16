Gloria Ward, RN’s Newly Released “My Journey to Success, Motherless and Fatherless (I Did It, and You Can Too)” is an Empowering Reflection on Life
“My Journey to Success, Motherless and Fatherless (I Did It, and You Can Too)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Ward, RN shares the story of the author’s unexpected journey following the tragic murder of her beloved mother.
Middletown, NY, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey to Success, Motherless and Fatherless (I Did It, and You Can Too)”: a potent message of encouragement and compassion to others facing similar challenges. “My Journey to Success, Motherless and Fatherless (I Did It, and You Can Too)” is the creation of published author Gloria Ward, RN, a native of Jamaica who later moved to the United States. Formerly a paralegal, Ward now enjoys serving others within the medical field and has a special love for caring for the elderly.
Ward shares, “This book is based on a true story about an infant who grew up without any parents (no mother or father); struggled throughout life; endured hardships, ups and downs, highs and lows; dealt with racism, discrimination, mental, verbal, and psychological abuse; functioned independently; graduated from college with a professional degree without owing a cent for financial aid; built a house from the ground up without owing a single cent; bought timeshare property; gave birth to two amazing children who both attended college.
“That orphan, that person, happens to be no other than myself! I did it because of persistence, perseverance, resilience, and a strong will to survive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Ward, RN’s new book offers a bold and honest account of the highs, lows, and in-betweens that have led to a life of determination and success.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey to Success, Motherless and Fatherless (I Did It, and You Can Too)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey to Success, Motherless and Fatherless (I Did It, and You Can Too),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
