Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "Salt and Light: America’s Greatest Need" is an Empowering Message of Hope for the Future
“Salt and Light: America’s Greatest Need” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a challenge to modern complacencies related to how the modern world works and the clear break from Judeo-Christian principles.
Lansing, MI, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Salt and Light: America’s Greatest Need”: a potent reminder of the need to seek God in each day. “Salt and Light: America’s Greatest Need” is the creation of published author Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “Salt and Light: America’s Greatest Need is written to share with God’s children the urgency of being all that He needs us to be in the day in which we live. Our nation is divided and awash in sin and immorality. It would be easy to blame the politicians and the evildoers for the state of our world today. However, God’s Word makes it clear that it is His children who are responsible for the chaos holding us in its grip. Our lives can and should make a difference. God has promised to hear our prayers and heal our land if we humble ourselves before Him, pray, seek His face, and turn from our wicked ways. We have the power to make a difference and bring healing to our sin-sick world. I pray that this book will encourage you to do just that.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book will challenge and uplift as readers reflect on the powerful message within.
