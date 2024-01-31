New Book Release from Fireship Press “The Fever Hut”
Tucson, AZ, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- An elusive danger lurks in Havana's barrios and alleyways …
In the summer of 1898, Duncan Cleary, a young army surgeon, is dodging bullets in the Cuban jungle. He’s in a chaotic little war made worse by elderly Civil War generals and deadly tropical diseases. At the war’s end, he boards a hospital ship to Havana where he finds new dangers: a bombmaker in need of a doctor, photographs of an exploding ship, and foreign officials who want the bomber and his photographs, even at the cost of kidnapping and murder.
Even more disturbing is the outbreak of yellow fever. Finding its cure will end the terror of epidemic death in the Americas and bring glory to the man who does it. Walter Reed arrives in Cuba with orders to investigate the disease. Cleary works with Reed and his colleagues as they race against antiquated ideas, foreign competitors, and each other to find a cure and claim a place in history.
“The author keeps readers riveted from the first page, as he takes them on a dark, twisted and dangerous journey to Cuba in the late 19th century, where deadly disease, North/South, and black/white American prejudice thrive in the steamy jungles. I really enjoyed this amazing book by a truly masterful writer!”
—Harriette Rinaldi, author of Four Faces of Truth
About the Author
Edward McSweegan is a writer in Rhode Island. His credits include numerous non-fiction articles and book reviews. He also wrote a monthly newspaper column on infectious diseases for six years. Some of his short stories have appeared in Science, Futures Mysterious Anthology Magazine, Writer’s Digest: The Year’s Best Writing, and the Maryland Writers Association 2022 anthology, Caption This! The opening chapter of The Fever Hut received a “notable mention” in the 2021 Chapter One Prize. His previous novels are Shadow of the Moon and The Cottage Industry. Learn more at: https://edwardmcsweegan.com.
Release Date: February 21, 2024
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Thriller, Historical, Medical, Political
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-426-7 / $21.99
ePub & Mobi: 978-1-61179-427-4 / $8.99
On sale now through leading bookstores worldwide
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/edward-mcsweegan/ for more details.
-###-
Categories