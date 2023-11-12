Swedish Medical Center is One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Specialty Care
Swedish Named Among Top 1% in the Nation for Surgical Care and in the Top 2% for Critical Care, Stroke Care and Other Best Specialties
Englewood, CO, November 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center announced it is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care and among the nation’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care, Critical Care, Stroke Care, Orthopedic Surgery, Spine Surgery, Gastrointestinal Care, Gastrointestinal Surgery and Prostate Surgeries, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor.
Healthgrades identified the 100 Best hospitals for 16 of the most common specialty care areas– recipient hospitals represent the Top 2% of hospitals for each specialty. This distinction, along with numerous other accolades from Healthgrades, including being named a Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure (13 years in a row), Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke (5 years in a row) and a recipient of Healthgrade’s Critical Care Excellence Award™ (5 Years in a row) reflects Swedish’s outstanding clinical performance and distinguishes it as one of the country’s leading hospitals.
“Our outstanding providers and care teams are committed to the care and improvement of human life. That’s in our DNA. To be recognized at such a high level like this, especially for a trend of excellence over many years, it speaks to our colleagues’ dedication to providing best outcomes and advancing the field of medicine,” said Jaya Kumar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center.
Healthgrades evaluates hospitals solely on clinical outcomes: risk-adjusted mortality and complications. By focusing on what matters most, patient outcomes, the Healthgrades ratings provide critical feedback for both patients and hospitals.
“Healthgrades congratulates Swedish Medical Center for being a national leader and demonstrating a deep commitment to providing high quality care to all patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As health systems nationwide endeavor to elevate the quality of care, these elite facilities provide a roadmap for success. We commend Swedish for its dedication to excellence in patient care.”
Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters here.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients annually, with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 1,400 physicians and 300 volunteers.
As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with ten robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a level I trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years. Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com.
Contact
Swedish Medical CenterContact
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
