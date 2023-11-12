Skyward Introduces Spam Detection System for SMS Carriers

Skyward has developed a solution to protect against SMS spam. Spam Detection System (SDS) is an industry-leading solution that helps transit operators identify and take action against low quality traffic, ensuring the safety of their routes. The system natively integrates with any operator platform. It allows to obtain message class information during the routing process (similar to HLR way) for further use or fully block spam traffic upon detection.