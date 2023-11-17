Author Victoria Wolf’s New Book, "For the Love of a Psycho," is an Unsettling Exploration of Abusive Men and the Indelible Damage Left in the Wake of Their Sociopathy
Recent release “For the Love of a Psycho” from Page Publishing author Victoria Wolf is a thought-provoking examination of the psychology of men who abuse women, and a cautionary tale bringing into sharp focus the latitude afforded to men who haunt and hunt the objects of their obsession.
New York, NY, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Wolf, a married mother, grandmother, and longtime resident of England with a degree in psychology who has written eight translations from English and Japanese into Serbian as well as assisted in the publication of “The Moscow Diary,” a memoir written by her father recalling his years as an ambassador serving in Washington, DC, Moscow, Belgrade, and Switzerland, has completed her new book, “For the Love of a Psycho”: an eye-opening discussion of male sociopathy and its effects on the women who suffer from the unwanted attention of an abusive man.
“We don’t get involved with the prevention of crime. This is not our job. We are here if he kills you or physically harms you; sorry, we cannot help. I know that he called you 260 times last week and has made 254 photographs of your bedroom windows. But, hey, all this is no hurt to yourself.”
The author writes, “I was standing in a London police station, not believing my ears. He is doing everything to destroy me and my business, but that is not enough terror- I need to be stabbed or killed.
“When I mentioned that he has broken the court order that was issued for my protection, I was told that it is up to me to prove it in order for the police to act. I was on my own and very scared. I tried to not let him change my life, but I lost that battle. All I could do was write, and so I did. This book can be treated as a manual on how to recognize the kind of men to run from—men that are psychopaths and predators, who will leave you having wrecked your self-esteem, stolen your money and peace of mind, and in the end, your health or your very life. They are just not worth it, so beware!”
Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Wolf’s engrossing book is an illuminating work exploring the realities of male psychopathy and the damaging and often deadly results of their unchecked predatory activities.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "For the Love of a Psycho" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
