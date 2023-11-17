Author Victoria Wolf’s New Book, "For the Love of a Psycho," is an Unsettling Exploration of Abusive Men and the Indelible Damage Left in the Wake of Their Sociopathy

Recent release “For the Love of a Psycho” from Page Publishing author Victoria Wolf is a thought-provoking examination of the psychology of men who abuse women, and a cautionary tale bringing into sharp focus the latitude afforded to men who haunt and hunt the objects of their obsession.