Author Johann Fuchs’s New Book, "Return of the Kings," is a Poignant Historical Fiction Following a New Generation of English Monarchs from the House of Rochester
Recent release “Return of the Kings” from Page Publishing author Johann Fuchs follows the family of Queen Margaret II of the House of Rochester as she works to keep her children on the right path as they begin their own families while also balancing her duties as queen to the people of England.
New York, NY, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Johann Fuchs, a retired truck driver and veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “Return of the Kings”: a captivating tale that follows the next generation of English monarchs from the fictitious House of Rochester as they strive to do right by their people, all the while pursuing their personal desires and happiness.
Originally from the Midwest, author Johann Fuchs enlisted in the Army before eventually returning back home to Michigan to work as a truck driver and raise his family. He began writing in 1998 after a heart attack, and once he recovered, he put it down for nearly fifteen years until he picked it up again in 2013 during a cancer scare as something to do while he was waiting for doctors and later while having his truck loaded. He is currently disabled and retired, having moved back to his hometown, where he goes to a small coffee shop to write, and plans to continue writing and sharing stories for as long as he is able to.
“This is the continuing story of King William I and Queen Margaret and their descendants of the House of Rochester,” writes Fuchs. “The story follows sassy British Queen Margaret II and her American-born Consort Prince John as they raise their family. These are the mischievous adventures of them and their children (William, Margaret, Arthur, Charlotte, Isabella, John, and Katherine) as they grow up and find love and begin their families. The story tells of triumph and tragedy as Queen Margaret II’s family grows up and sees the first king in nearly one hundred years and that of the new King William VII and Queen Stacy. The story ends with the tragic death of King William and the coming of age of the new King John III.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johann Fuchs’s engaging tale is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow along on the adventures of the House of Rochester, discovering just how difficult being a part of the monarchy can be. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Fuchs weaves a fascinating, character-driven tale that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Return of the Kings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
