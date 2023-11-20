Author Frank Digweed’s New Book, "Silent Survival," is the Thrilling Story of a Young Man of Both Native and Irish Descent Who Seeks Revenge for the Murder of His Parents
Recent release “Silent Survival” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frank Digweed is a fascinating novel that follows a young man whose Sioux Nation mother and Irish American father are brutally killed. Angered and desperate for answers, Samuel dons a new persona to find those responsible and bring them to justice, guided by both his Native and Irish teachings.
Hillsborough, NH, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frank Digweed, a veteran of the US Navy who currently resides in New Hampshire with his wife of sixty-four years, has completed his new book, “Silent Survival”: a powerful story of a young man of both Sioux Nation and Irish ancestry who seeks to avenge his parents after they are brutally killed.
“This story begins in the late 1800s with the immigration of an Irish family to the New World,” writes Frank. “One year after arriving in Boston, brothers Sam and Johnny Shamus travel West to fulfill a family dream. The brothers start a small ranch in the Dakota Territory and try their hand at raising horses. When a tragic accident takes the life of Johnny, his brother Sam is left on his own. In time, Sam takes a pretty Sioux woman as his wife, and my main character is born. Their son, Samuel, is raised between the Sioux tribe and the White man’s township during the lawless period in our history when racism, greed, and violence prevailed.
“After the violent deaths of his mother and father at the hands of evil, young Samuel, a.k.a. Night Hunter, begins his quest for revenge. His strong upbringing from both his shaman great-grandfather and the Sioux tribe, along with the faith and hope of his Irish heritage, compel him to begin his epic journey for justice.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frank Digweed’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s keen interest in the history of the early settlement of the West and will transport readers back in time as they follow along on Samuel’s journey to avenge his parents and seek justice for their deaths. Thought-provoking and full of suspense, Frank weaves a spellbinding novel that readers won’t be able to put down until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Silent Survival” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This story begins in the late 1800s with the immigration of an Irish family to the New World,” writes Frank. “One year after arriving in Boston, brothers Sam and Johnny Shamus travel West to fulfill a family dream. The brothers start a small ranch in the Dakota Territory and try their hand at raising horses. When a tragic accident takes the life of Johnny, his brother Sam is left on his own. In time, Sam takes a pretty Sioux woman as his wife, and my main character is born. Their son, Samuel, is raised between the Sioux tribe and the White man’s township during the lawless period in our history when racism, greed, and violence prevailed.
“After the violent deaths of his mother and father at the hands of evil, young Samuel, a.k.a. Night Hunter, begins his quest for revenge. His strong upbringing from both his shaman great-grandfather and the Sioux tribe, along with the faith and hope of his Irish heritage, compel him to begin his epic journey for justice.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frank Digweed’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s keen interest in the history of the early settlement of the West and will transport readers back in time as they follow along on Samuel’s journey to avenge his parents and seek justice for their deaths. Thought-provoking and full of suspense, Frank weaves a spellbinding novel that readers won’t be able to put down until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Silent Survival” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories