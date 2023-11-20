Author Frank Digweed’s New Book, "Silent Survival," is the Thrilling Story of a Young Man of Both Native and Irish Descent Who Seeks Revenge for the Murder of His Parents

Recent release “Silent Survival” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frank Digweed is a fascinating novel that follows a young man whose Sioux Nation mother and Irish American father are brutally killed. Angered and desperate for answers, Samuel dons a new persona to find those responsible and bring them to justice, guided by both his Native and Irish teachings.