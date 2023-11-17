Helena Doyle’s New Book, "Elmer Plays Baseball," Centers Around Elmer, a Dream Fairy, Who Tries Out for the Local Baseball Team Along with the Rest of His Friends
Londonderry, NH, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Helena Doyle has completed her most recent book, “Elmer Plays Baseball”: a charming story that follows the adventures of Elmer, a dream fairy, who tries out for the local baseball league in Giants Valley with three of his best friends.
A lifelong resident of the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts, author Helena Doyle loves to explore New England with her husband in their RV. They can frequently be found in the campgrounds of New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont. Nurturing a love of stories and a sense of imagination in her children has been a lifelong joy, and now sharing that same joy with her ten grandchildren has only increased her passion for storytelling.
Doyle writes, “Far, far away in Giants Valley was Dabner Forest, and tucked away in a hidden corner of Dabner Forest lies Dream Fairy Dell. Dream Fairy Dell is the home of Willie, the head sand-person; Susan, his best friend and the assistant head sand-person; and Elmer, the youngest of all the dream fairies.
“Join Elmer and his friends as they try out for the Giants Valley baseball league. With his best friend Drog, a nightmare troll; Pam, a troll with a growing problem and a good eye at bat; and Jester, a giant with a big heart who forgets to practice but remembers how to be a friend, as they try out for the teams and learn a valuable lesson about good sportsmanship.”
Published by Fulton Books, Helena Doyle’s book is a heartfelt tale for young readers that explores the hard work and dedication that playing sports requires, especially baseball. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Doyle’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Elmer Plays Baseball” and want to revisit this thrilling story over and over again as they await the further adventures of Elmer and his magical friends.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Elmer Plays Baseball” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
