Lina Zilionyte’s New Book, "Born for Freedom," Follows One Woman's Struggle to Remain Free as Her Country Transforms Into a Soviet State of Terror and Corruption
Alexandria, VA, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lina Zilionyte has completed her most recent book, “Born for Freedom”: a gripping and poignant story of a young woman who is forced to make a devastating choice between joining a government regime that she vehemently rejects or leaving behind her beloved homeland forever in order to remain free.
Born in Alytus, Lithuania, author Lina Zilionyte studied English and German at Vilnius University and obtained her BA in English language and literature in 1979. She worked as a translator and teacher of English in Vilnius until her emigration to the United States in 1985. In her second motherland, Lina Zilionyte settled in Washington, DC, where she worked as a radio broadcaster, journalist, and translator. In 1988, she entered a graduate school at the University of Maryland and obtained her MA in linguistics in 1991. In 1992, the author went back to Europe, this time living in Denmark, where she established her company that offered translation and interpretation services for Danish and Lithuanian governmental institutions and entrepreneurs. In 2000, Lina Zilionyte returned to the United States, and currently resides in Washington, DC.
“Just six-year-old Lucy was aware already that she lived in two different worlds,” writes Zilionyte. “One world was her home, village, and the people where old traditions and customs prevailed. Another world was where the Soviet ruling claimed its dominance over every aspect of their daily life.
“Lucy faced the first challenges of the new ruling at the elementary school, and in no time, she learned to cover up her true belief for her country and its people. She became silent but conscious worrier for her national identity and freedom of her country. She knew what it meant to be deprived of freedom as nation and as a Lithuanian. She graduated from the university as a non-party member; and it seemed, at least at that moment, that she had sealed her convictions and national identity for good.
“When she got a job as a translator, there was a hope, although short lived, that she might be able to create a comfortable life even in the Soviet paradise. However, when she began to climb her career ladder, the inevitable happened. During the interview with the chief of the KGB, Lucy rejected the proposal to become a party member and join the ranks of the Soviet spies abroad. Instead, she quit her favorite job. It did not take long for her to realize that she was jobless in the country where unemployment was equal to crime, meaning that she could be persecuted as a criminal. So now she would have to choose one out of two: either to be persecuted as a political criminal or leave her beloved Lithuania for good. And she chose the latter.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lina Zilionyte’s book is a captivating story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey, as Lucy endures political upheaval and witnesses just how quickly her own country changes around her. Emotional and deeply stirring, Zilionyte weaves a powerful and timeless tale that many readers of all backgrounds will be able to connect with, who have faced similar experiences to Lucy and her fight for freedom.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Born for Freedom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
