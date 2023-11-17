Kristin Reali’s New Book, "Skittle Dittle Skeleton," is an Adorable Story of a Skeleton Who is Having Trouble Scaring His Friends Despite It Being Halloween Night
Walla Walla, WA, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kristin Reali, a speech-language pathologist who has worked with young children for thirty-three years, has completed her most recent book, “Skittle Dittle Skeleton”: a captivating story of a skeleton who loves to frighten his friends on Halloween night, but he finds this year to be quite different than expected.
Having worked with children throughout her career, author Kristin Reali often used children’s books in her lessons to develop her student’s speech and language skills, especially stories that were melodic and humorous and offered shared storytelling moments. Kristin’s first children’s book hopes to offer a fun and engaging story that any child will want to listen to and retell. Currently, the author lives in Walla Walla, Washington, with her husband, Ken. She is the proud mother of three daughters—Annie, Kayla, and Kristina—who loved Halloween as young children.
“Skittle Dittle is a cute skeleton who loves Halloween,” writes Reali. “He especially enjoys tiptoeing behind his neighborhood friends on Halloween night to give them a fright. This Halloween, however, the night turns out to be very different than what Skittle Dittle expected. His friends repeatedly say, ‘You don’t scare me, no you don’t scare me!’ Enjoy the rhyme and rhythm of the story as Skittle Dittle rattles his bones to give his neighbors a fun scare.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kristin Reali’s book is a charming tale that is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Skittle Dittle’s journey to try and scare his friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Reali’s tale to life, “Skittle Dittle Skeleton” is sure to delight readers of all ages and become a Halloween classic.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Skittle Dittle Skeleton” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
