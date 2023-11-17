Yvette Marie Miller’s Newly Released “Nicholas Knows the Truth about Differences” is a Charming Story That Celebrates the Differences That Make Us Unique
“Nicholas Knows the Truth about Differences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvette Marie Miller is a fun tale that encourages young readers in the pursuit of making friends with others who have different styles, talents, and interests.
Rocky Mount, NC, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Nicholas Knows the Truth about Differences”: a fun tool for encouraging inclusion and celebrating diversity. “Nicholas Knows the Truth about Differences” is the creation of published author Yvette Marie Miller, a native of the Hudson Valley, New York, area. Yvette married her teenage sweetheart, and they have four wonderful children. Yvette has a business degree and further education in early childhood development. Faith and family are of the utmost importance for Yvette.
Miller shares, “In each Nicholas Knows book, the reader will follow the characters through various life situations. In each situation, the characters learn valuable lessons and are always subtly guided by their wise friend Nicholas Clifford.
“In 'Nicholas Knows: The Truth about Differences,' the characters are given a school assignment to help them learn about everyone’s differences. Along the way, the students learn surprising truths about being different.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvette Marie Miller’s new book explores the wonder of community and the power of growing and learning together.
Consumers can purchase “Nicholas Knows the Truth about Differences” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nicholas Knows the Truth about Differences,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
