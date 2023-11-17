Michelle Harrell’s Newly Released “I Am Ezer: The Glory of a Woman” is a Powerful Discussion of Women’s Issues More Relevant Than Ever
“I Am Ezer: The Glory of a Woman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Harrell is a potent reminder of a woman’s place with God’s plan and the deceptions that have led to uncertainty, imbalance, and feelings of inadequacy.
Acworth, GA, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Am Ezer: The Glory of a Woman”: a helpful resource for any woman seeking a stronger connection with God. “I Am Ezer: The Glory of a Woman” is the creation of published author Michelle Harrell, a dedicated wife and mother who currently lives in Georgia.
Harrell shares, “Sister, you were made to be fierce! From the garden of Eden to the present day, women have been lied to. We have been deceived. Our deceiver is none other than the devil himself. He seeks to bring down the daughters of the Most High God through fear, anxiety, low self-esteem, feelings of inadequacy, abuse, failed marriages, wayward children, depression, and so many other tactics. He strives to destroy the spiritual DNA that God gave all women. However, God’s plan can never be thwarted, and it is time for the enemy’s lies to be exposed. It is time for all of God’s girls to know who He made us to be.
This book will reveal the biblical truth about every woman’s spiritual DNA.
You will learn these truths:
· Who the real enemy is
· The truth that dispels the deceiver’s lies
· You are a powerful army of one
· You are marked
· You are a giant slayer
· Most importantly, what God put in you is being called back to life!
Hoodwinked is a mid-sixteenth-century word that means 'to blindfold.' Ladies, we’ve been hoodwinked long enough. It’s time to remove the blindfolds. Sit down with a cup of something warm, get comfy, and envision yourself having an amazing girl chat with Michelle. It’s time to get real.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Harrell’s new book is a powerful testimony that will uplift and empower women from all walks of life.
Consumers can purchase “I Am Ezer: The Glory of a Woman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am Ezer: The Glory of a Woman.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
