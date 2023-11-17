Dawn Shorts’s Newly Released "The Wolf Who Cried Boy" is a Sweet Story of an Unexpected Foster Situation with a Family of Squirrels
“The Wolf Who Cried Boy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn Shorts is an entertaining tale of a spirited wolf pup and a loving family of squirrels who find themselves in a frightening situation.
Brighton, CO, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Wolf Who Cried Boy”: a fun story that shares the importance of family and honesty. “The Wolf Who Cried Boy” is the creation of published author Dawn Shorts, a mother of five girls and one boy and has twenty-three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She grew up in Ames, Iowa, with a houseful of pets. Because her mother loved all animals, so does Ms. Shorts. She now resides in Colorado with her daughter, son-in-law, and five grandchildren.
Shorts shares, “Tilly loves the squirrel family who adopted him, but his wolf instincts make the family unhappy. Can the wolf cub ever get it right? Read what Tilly does to put his squirrel family in danger.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Shorts’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Lilia G.
Consumers can purchase “The Wolf Who Cried Boy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Wolf Who Cried Boy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
