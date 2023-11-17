Lorai Plummer’s Newly Released "A Day at the Park" is a Sweet Story That Encourages Being Compassionate and Helpful
“A Day at the Park” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorai Plummer is a simple narrative that will resonate with young readers as they consider the importance of being kind, considerate, and helpful when a friend may feel embarrassed.
Milford, DE, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Day at the Park”: a delightful resource for helping to raise compassionate minds. “A Day at the Park” is the creation of published author Lorai Plummer.
Plummer shares, “A Day at the Park is a priceless, heartwarming story of children at their neighborhood park that help one of their friends through hurt, pain, and humiliation by showing him unconditional love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorai Plummer’s new book shares a vibrant and warmhearted narrative for readers of all ages to share together.
Consumers can purchase “A Day at the Park” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Day at the Park,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Plummer shares, “A Day at the Park is a priceless, heartwarming story of children at their neighborhood park that help one of their friends through hurt, pain, and humiliation by showing him unconditional love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorai Plummer’s new book shares a vibrant and warmhearted narrative for readers of all ages to share together.
Consumers can purchase “A Day at the Park” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Day at the Park,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories