Deb Kennedy’s Newly Released "Dear Momma" is a Message of Comfort to Anyone Who Has Lost a Beloved Pet
“Dear Momma” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deb Kennedy is a heartwarming narrative that acknowledges the sadness of loss and the joy of promised reunion.
Broken Bow, NE, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dear Momma”: a compassionate and uplifting love story. “Dear Momma” is the creation of published author Deb Kennedy.
Kennedy shares, “Imagine finding hope in the midst of deep grief after the loss of your beloved pup! Hope that the separation from your furry best friend is temporary. Hope that they are experiencing beautiful moments. Hope that they are saving that special snuggle spot for you. Dear Momma is a love story sharing the glory of heaven and giving hope to heal a broken heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deb Kennedy’s new book explores the complexities of grief when coping with the loss of a pet.
Consumers can purchase “Dear Momma” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear Momma,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
