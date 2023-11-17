Laura J. Theissen’s Newly Released “Cuthbert: The Eagle Who Found His Wings” is a Sweet Story of an Eagle’s Journey for Healing and Growth
“Cuthbert: The Eagle Who Found His Wings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura J. Theissen is a charming narrative that offers readers a heartwarming story that layers an important lesson of faith within.
Columbia, MO, November 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cuthbert: The Eagle Who Found His Wings”: a heartwarming and inspiring fiction for young readers. “Cuthbert: The Eagle Who Found His Wings” is the creation of published author Laura J. Theissen, a wife, mother, former intelligence officer, higher education professional, follower of Christ and lover of children’s books, who grew up near the banks of the Missouri River watching eagles soar.
Theissen shares, “Your child’s new favorite bedtime story, Cuthbert is the tale of a majestic American bald eagle who loves to swoop and fly above the clouds, until one day, his life changes, and through adversity, he learns the power of God’s love and grace and what it really means to soar. A wonderful book that helps children learn that no matter what happens, your spirit will always soar in the love of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura J. Theissen’s new book will empower readers to a new understanding of faith and God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Cuthbert: The Eagle Who Found His Wings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cuthbert: The Eagle Who Found His Wings,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
