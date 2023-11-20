M. E. Krystyna Zins’s Newly Released “Making Hell Nervous: Walking Beside the Jordan: A Cycle of Poetry” is a Compelling Selection of Creative Verse

“Making Hell Nervous: Walking Beside the Jordan: A Cycle of Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. E. Krystyna Zins is an enjoyable journey through the author’s personal and creative development as poetry inspired by faith, family, love, and pop culture unfold.