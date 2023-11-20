Nancy Lee Slack’s Newly Released "On Wings of Poetry" is a Deeply Personal Collection of Inspiring Poetry
“On Wings of Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Lee Slack is a vibrant anthology that will engage the imagination and inspire the spirit as readers explore a diverse collection of themes.
Woodbridge, VA, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “On Wings of Poetry”: a warm and spiritually charged selection of verse. “On Wings of Poetry” is the creation of published author Nancy Lee Slack, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was a military wife for twenty-eight years before being widowed in 1999.
Slack shares, “The words I have written, and have this opportunity to share with you, are from my journey through my walk of faith. They cover a wide variety of spiritual poems; many of which are personal in my life. My hope is you will find something encouraging and inspirational. I tried to give this book a flow from beginning to end. Starting from 'Faith,' 'New Life' with Jesus through 'Salvation,' progressing through 'Storms' of life, 'God’s Grace,' 'Future Hope' and ending with 'Thoughts to Ponder.' Other chapters may enlighten your journey of faith. I invite you in to read my journey and pray you make a discovery that will illuminate your walk with God. My desire is for On Wings of Poetry to touch hearts, dear readers. It is my joy to share with you these words and pray your heart will be touched. Thank you for sharing some of my walk with Jesus and God. As you read through these pages, be blessed in the reading. To God be the glory for all He has inspired me to put in this book. May His touch be on you in His own special way as you journey through life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Lee Slack’s new book will entertain while offering an uplifting message of God’s love as readers reflect on the points within each poem.
Consumers can purchase “On Wings of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On Wings of Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Slack shares, “The words I have written, and have this opportunity to share with you, are from my journey through my walk of faith. They cover a wide variety of spiritual poems; many of which are personal in my life. My hope is you will find something encouraging and inspirational. I tried to give this book a flow from beginning to end. Starting from 'Faith,' 'New Life' with Jesus through 'Salvation,' progressing through 'Storms' of life, 'God’s Grace,' 'Future Hope' and ending with 'Thoughts to Ponder.' Other chapters may enlighten your journey of faith. I invite you in to read my journey and pray you make a discovery that will illuminate your walk with God. My desire is for On Wings of Poetry to touch hearts, dear readers. It is my joy to share with you these words and pray your heart will be touched. Thank you for sharing some of my walk with Jesus and God. As you read through these pages, be blessed in the reading. To God be the glory for all He has inspired me to put in this book. May His touch be on you in His own special way as you journey through life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Lee Slack’s new book will entertain while offering an uplifting message of God’s love as readers reflect on the points within each poem.
Consumers can purchase “On Wings of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On Wings of Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories