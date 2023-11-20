Aulous Madden’s Newly Released "Man of Miracles and Marvels" is a Fascinating Autobiography That Explores Personal Miracles and Blessings
“Man of Miracles and Marvels” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aulous Madden is a unique memoir that offers a conversational approach with questions and answers to present intriguing personal, family, and spiritually charged facts of the author’s life experience.
Pembroke Pines, FL, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Man of Miracles and Marvels”: a nostalgic and inspiring selection of personal stories that celebrate the gifts God has bestowed. “Man of Miracles and Marvels” is the creation of published author Aulous Madden.
Madden shares, “When a teenager, hospitalized with tuberculosis and far from the comfort of family and friends, attending doctors decided surgery was necessary to remove one of his lungs. But on the appointed day, they were shocked, for the affected lung was healed mysteriously or, rather, as the doctors declared, miraculously. Yet for the ecstatic teenager, this was the result of the first and preceding greater miracle, his rebirth. Follow the amazing journey of Aulous Madden, his willingness to give up self to pursue God and the growth of his kingdom and the downpour of returned blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aulous Madden’s new book offers a personal look into the author’s most cherished memories as he offers a heartfelt thank you to God.
Consumers can purchase “Man of Miracles and Marvels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Man of Miracles and Marvels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Madden shares, “When a teenager, hospitalized with tuberculosis and far from the comfort of family and friends, attending doctors decided surgery was necessary to remove one of his lungs. But on the appointed day, they were shocked, for the affected lung was healed mysteriously or, rather, as the doctors declared, miraculously. Yet for the ecstatic teenager, this was the result of the first and preceding greater miracle, his rebirth. Follow the amazing journey of Aulous Madden, his willingness to give up self to pursue God and the growth of his kingdom and the downpour of returned blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aulous Madden’s new book offers a personal look into the author’s most cherished memories as he offers a heartfelt thank you to God.
Consumers can purchase “Man of Miracles and Marvels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Man of Miracles and Marvels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories