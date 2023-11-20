Margaret Beltz’s Newly Released "God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 2" is an Uplifting Selection of Inspired Poetry
“God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Beltz shares a message of God’s love through a variety of themes and heartfelt verse.
Federal Way, WA, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 2”: a touching anthology that will inspire and entertain. “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 2” is the creation of published author Margaret Beltz, a dedicated wife, mother, and Christian.
Beltz shares, “I pray each day that as you read the Lord’s love in this poetry, your heart is opened. Let Him give you unending peace and fill your heart with joy. As I have learned in life and written as poetry, you are never alone—He is always there and listening.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Beltz’s new book brings readers a heartwarming resource for daily inspiration through artfully crafted poetry.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Beltz shares, “I pray each day that as you read the Lord’s love in this poetry, your heart is opened. Let Him give you unending peace and fill your heart with joy. As I have learned in life and written as poetry, you are never alone—He is always there and listening.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Beltz’s new book brings readers a heartwarming resource for daily inspiration through artfully crafted poetry.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Love in Poetry: Volume 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories