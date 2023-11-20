R.C. Worthington’s Newly Released “Jesus Said, ' ------ '” is an Encouraging Resource for Anyone Seeking a Deeper Understanding of Christ’s Lessons
“Jesus Said, ' ------ '” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.C. Worthington is a thoughtful study guide that encourages readers to understand and relate to the important words of Christ.
Wilmington, DE, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Said, “ ------ ””: an interactive resource for growth in spirit. “Jesus Said, ' ------ '” is the creation of published author R.C. Worthington.
Worthington shares, “I’m sure you may be familiar with the saying 'WWJD'—'What would Jesus do?' Well, here is a new one for you: 'WWJS'—'What would Jesus say?' That’s right, 'What would Jesus say?' WWJS. I’m sure if you are anything like me, you would like to quote Jesus. Now you may be able to quote a line or two, but wouldn’t it be nice to have more quotes at the ready? Well, now you can. Jesus Said will help prepare you to quote our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. And in our current world environment, all Christians should be sharing the words and wisdom of Jesus. I truly believe Jesus Said will coach you in your discussions with, say, your Bible study class or spread the words of Jesus to nonbelievers. So let’s spread the word 'WWJS.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.C. Worthington’s new book offers a clear exploration of Christ’s words along with space for personal notes and journaling.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Said, “ ------ ”” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Said, “ ------ ”” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
