Enhanced QuickShip™ Program Now with Over 350 Display Products for Fast Holiday Merchandising
Hackensack, NJ, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With the holiday season quickly approaching, businesses are gearing up to capture consumer attention with eye-catching displays and messaging. Testrite Visual, a leading US manufacturer of visual display hardware and graphics, is proud to announce their enhanced Quick Ship solutions for holiday merchandising.
This new enhanced QuickShip Program, now has over 350 display products including:
- A Frame Signholders
- Adjustable Double LL Mounts
- Classic Pole Pocket Banner stands
- Large Format Banner stands
- Simple Signholders
- Mercury Retractable Banner Stands
- Convex Poster Signholders
- Aluminum Snapframes
- And more
“We understand the importance of speed, quality and value, especially around the holidays so brands can create impactful displays that grab attention during the busiest shopping season of the year,” said Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Visual. “With our enhanced QuickShip™ solutions, over 350 visual display products, logistics and sales support, our clients have a seamless experience to update their holiday displays and wow their customers!”
In addition to updating our QuickShip™ program inventory and offerings, Testrite Visual has recently updated its website to allow for easy online ordering for all QuickShip™ products. These quick ship products ship out the same day when orders are received by 2:30 EST during regular business hours, and next business day after that. Testrite has an in-house team of logistic professionals to coordinate all deliveries and support local and nationwide seasonal rollouts.
To learn more about Testrite Visual, visit www.testrite.com and download our QuickShip™ product catalog.
About
Testrite Holdings is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today.
Contact
Testrite VisualContact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
