Jennette Smith’s Newly Released "Unspoken Words Will Never Be Heard" is a Comforting Devotional Meant to Bring Strength During Times of Strife
“Unspoken Words Will Never Be Heard” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennette Smith is a compassionate reflection on the ebb and flow of life that encourages readers in how to approach the more challenging moments through God’s guiding hand.
New York, NY, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Unspoken Words Will Never Be Heard”: a powerful resource for spiritual encouragement. “Unspoken Words Will Never Be Heard” is the creation of published author Jennette Smith.
Smith shares, “In life, you will have good days and bad days. You will experience seasons that seem to worsen while you are still recovering from a bad situation. You will go through trials and tribulations that you were not equipped to fight. You will face seasons that only you and God are standing in. Seasons that you will feel that your prayers did not make it to God’s ears because he stood silent in it. During those seasons, continue to pray without ceasing, continue to lean not on your own understanding and trust in God with all your heart. Be steadfast and unmovable, be strong and courageous knowing that your labor is not in vain. Most of all, remember that all things work together for good to them who love God, to them who are called according to his purpose. I encourage you do not focus on the size of your storm or what’s going on in your storm, continue to trust in the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob who is with you during your storm. In the midnight hour, the tides will turn, your winds will calm, your storm will cease, and you will make it ashore.
“This motivational-devotional book was written to give encouragement during the storms of life in hopes that you realize that the blessings and calling on your life is abundantly greater than the rough season you are facing. To whom much is given, much is required. Remember Isaiah 43:2: 'When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown. When you walk through the fire of oppressions, you will not be burned up; the flames will not consume you.' Stay encouraged.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennette Smith’s new book offers insightful guidance based in scripture for anyone in need of empowerment.
Consumers can purchase “Unspoken Words Will Never Be Heard” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unspoken Words Will Never Be Heard,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
