Chris F. Walker’s Newly Released “The LIFE Question: Accidental Success By Design” is an Empowering Resource for Personal Success
“The LIFE Question: Accidental Success By Design” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chris F. Walker is a potent reminder of the key factors that go into true happiness, lasting joy, and overall success outside of what society dictates.
New York, NY, November 20, 2023
Walker shares, “Today’s society places all its attention on things like money, physical attraction, and power. Everywhere we look we are bombarded by images and messages telling us we won’t be happy until we look a certain way and buy some new product. The choices we make in pursuit of these things often leave us frustrated and wanting more. Sometimes we wish we could just hit Reset and try again.
“The Life Question: Accidental Success by Design seeks to remove the blinders and discover the true elements that lead to happiness and prosperity. By first exploring the various concepts involved, understanding how each works individually, and then learning how to use them in conjunction with each other, anyone can learn to master their desires. Rather than just making money, how do you generate wealth? Instead of just being married, how do you love and enjoy your spouse? Rather than feeling run down and worthless, how can you feel more joy and meaning than ever? Instead of just becoming powerful, how can you become influential and leave a lasting legacy?
“The Life Question: Accidental Success by Design is an in-depth look at many of the lessons we seem to have lost today. It explores not what to think, but how to think to create lasting joy and success. Armed with knowledge like this, you will find you have the ability to hit the reset button and create a whole new life for yourself. One entirely designed on your terms.
“The game of life is complicated because most of the pieces, moves, and rules are never taught to us. Once we start seeing the game in its entirety, we begin to notice new strategies and more effective moves.
“The board has been reset.
“It’s your move!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris F. Walker’s new book will challenge readers to evaluate and seek growth both personally and spiritually.
Consumers can purchase "The LIFE Question: Accidental Success By Design" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
