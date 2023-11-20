Author R.B. Batson’s New Book, “Antichrist: A Story About Heartache,” Follows an Adventurous and Inquisitive Young Man on an Incredible Journey
Recent release “Antichrist: A Story About Heartache” from Page Publishing author R.B. Batson is a twist on the classic coming-of-age story, taking readers along for a wild ride, featuring aliens, clairvoyance, and religious exploration.
Killen, AL, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- R.B. Batson, who currently resides in the Deep South with his beloved family, has completed his new book, “Antichrist: A Story About Heartache”: a dynamic novel that introduces Travis Marx, who is just like any other teenager.
He is experiencing angst caused by the fundamentalists in the community where he lives—that is, until one evening when a visiting alien promises him telepathy in exchange for what could be his doom or his deliverance.
In conflict with the values of his family, he takes an adult adventure across the nation and across religions. He pursues Islam, the New Age, and Buddhism before the select Christians experiencing clairvoyance find themselves at cross-purposes with him and determine he can be none other than the Antichrist. Will he be delivered from them and all the heartache they had caused him, or will he become yet another of their victims?
Author R.B. Batson has a master of ministry in ministerial counseling and history of biblical interpretation and theology, which he received with honors; a master of professional studies in community development; and a bachelor of arts in geography. He is an Eagle Scout; and in his spare time, he likes to backpack, sing, and draw.
He is currently writing another novel and owns a handmade, sustainably produced, and organic soap-making business.
Batson writes, “Travis Marx was about the same as any other eighth grader at the county high school he attended. His big problem was that he had made the mistake of being born into a teetotaling cult and had to read books in order to have science explained to him. This made him less popular among his peers, and his family tended to mock him mercilessly when he would get irritated with their limited understanding of the globalizing procession away from backward rural and Southern Bible Belt nonsense. They wanted him to fit in with the popular cliques with the extracurricular activities his parents expected him to participate in. One thing they wanted him to do was to pad his résumé for college, and the second was they did not want him hanging out with the marginalized and downtrodden in their community whose family was not well-connected in that community by showing up at a proper church.”
Published by Page Publishing, R.B. Batson’s stirring tale invites readers to discover how Travis’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this astonishing work can purchase “Antichrist: A Story About Heartache” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
