"On A Raft of Dreams": This Autobiography of Multi-Hyphenate and First-Time Author Alison C. Ayres is a Life Story That is Sure to Inspire You
Recent release “On a Raft of Dreams” from Page Publishing author Alison C. Ayres is the story of the author’s life and his pursuit of excellence from his earliest years in Trinidad and Tobago through to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Readers will discover all of the ups and downs of his multifaceted life, including his experiences working for wanted former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner.
Brooklyn, NY, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alison C. Ayres, a true inspiration for anyone who might be thinking of giving up on themselves and their dreams, has released a revealing heartfelt autobiography “On A Raft Of Dreams.”
Raised by his deaf single mother, Ayres, the fourth of five children, grew up in abject poverty in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago before he became a permanent resident of the United States. He shares his experiences as a foreign student at Pratt, the prestigious institution for Art and Design; as an Ad Exec; as a United Nations Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador, as well as full details of his five years experience working for the disgraced former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner, from 1994 to 1998, and the events that led him to withdraw his services from the five football (soccer) entities he served under Warner.
Ayres’ book will tell of extreme hardships, which began from infancy, and how he stayed focused to relentlessly pursue and achieve his childhood dreams in Art, Music, and Football (Soccer).
After witnessing his mother’s never-ending struggles to raise and provide life’s most basic necessities for her children, his mother’s struggles became his primary source of motivation to succeed, and provided the impetus for him to pursue the dreams he was harboring from his early childhood, towards his ultimate dream of making his mother both happy and proud one day. With hard work, grace, humility, a great amount of determination and remarkable resilience, Ayres overcame the circumstances of his birth to achieve each of the three of his childhood dreams.
Readers can experience this profoundly inspiring life story by purchasing “On A Raft of Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Raised by his deaf single mother, Ayres, the fourth of five children, grew up in abject poverty in the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago before he became a permanent resident of the United States. He shares his experiences as a foreign student at Pratt, the prestigious institution for Art and Design; as an Ad Exec; as a United Nations Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador, as well as full details of his five years experience working for the disgraced former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner, from 1994 to 1998, and the events that led him to withdraw his services from the five football (soccer) entities he served under Warner.
Ayres’ book will tell of extreme hardships, which began from infancy, and how he stayed focused to relentlessly pursue and achieve his childhood dreams in Art, Music, and Football (Soccer).
After witnessing his mother’s never-ending struggles to raise and provide life’s most basic necessities for her children, his mother’s struggles became his primary source of motivation to succeed, and provided the impetus for him to pursue the dreams he was harboring from his early childhood, towards his ultimate dream of making his mother both happy and proud one day. With hard work, grace, humility, a great amount of determination and remarkable resilience, Ayres overcame the circumstances of his birth to achieve each of the three of his childhood dreams.
Readers can experience this profoundly inspiring life story by purchasing “On A Raft of Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories