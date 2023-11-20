Author Johnny Emler’s New Book, "Here I Am," is an Uplifting Story of True Love and the Deep and Abiding Faith That Help a Young Couple Weather the Myriad Storms of Life

Recent release “Here I Am: A Story of True Love and Faith” from Page Publishing author Johnny Emler is an inspiring work of realistic fiction offering a heartwarming tale of Joey, a young boy sent to live with his grandparents after his mother and father are both sent to prison. Joe and Louise instill their values of hard work, perseverance, and faith in their grandson, who must draw upon his strength when adversity strikes.