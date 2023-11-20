Author Johnny Emler’s New Book, "Here I Am," is an Uplifting Story of True Love and the Deep and Abiding Faith That Help a Young Couple Weather the Myriad Storms of Life
Recent release “Here I Am: A Story of True Love and Faith” from Page Publishing author Johnny Emler is an inspiring work of realistic fiction offering a heartwarming tale of Joey, a young boy sent to live with his grandparents after his mother and father are both sent to prison. Joe and Louise instill their values of hard work, perseverance, and faith in their grandson, who must draw upon his strength when adversity strikes.
Santa Fe, TN, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Johnny Emler, a Vietnam veteran who lives in Middle Tennessee with Mary Anne, his childhood sweetheart and wife of fifty-five years with whom he shares two children, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, has completed his new book, “Here I Am: A Story of True Love and Faith”: a compelling debut novel that keeps the pages turning until its heartwarming conclusion.
Inspired by real events, “Here I Am" is a spirit-led story of true, unconditional love and faith.
In the late ’50s, when his parents abruptly went to prison, young Joey goes to live with his loving grandparents in Middle Tennessee. Motivated to earn his keep, Joey is eager to get to work and not afraid to get his hands dirty, like his Papa.
Upon entering a new school, he meets the girl of his dreams and a circle of friends he bonds with over football, vowing to be friends forever. But as the Bible says, there is a season for everything.
Life’s obstacles, war, hardship, and a turn of events lead to contention and hard feelings, but God works in unusual ways. What the devil tears down, God builds back up in miraculous ways. Through faith and love, beauty can come from pain.
The author shares, “This heartwarming journey through life will bring a roller coaster of laughter, tears, joy, and praise for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I truly hope this story is as much of a blessing for you to read as it was for me to write.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johnny Emler’s engrossing book is a wholesome story of love and grace in midcentury America.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Here I Am: A Story of True Love and Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Inspired by real events, “Here I Am" is a spirit-led story of true, unconditional love and faith.
In the late ’50s, when his parents abruptly went to prison, young Joey goes to live with his loving grandparents in Middle Tennessee. Motivated to earn his keep, Joey is eager to get to work and not afraid to get his hands dirty, like his Papa.
Upon entering a new school, he meets the girl of his dreams and a circle of friends he bonds with over football, vowing to be friends forever. But as the Bible says, there is a season for everything.
Life’s obstacles, war, hardship, and a turn of events lead to contention and hard feelings, but God works in unusual ways. What the devil tears down, God builds back up in miraculous ways. Through faith and love, beauty can come from pain.
The author shares, “This heartwarming journey through life will bring a roller coaster of laughter, tears, joy, and praise for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I truly hope this story is as much of a blessing for you to read as it was for me to write.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johnny Emler’s engrossing book is a wholesome story of love and grace in midcentury America.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Here I Am: A Story of True Love and Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories