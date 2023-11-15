HealthONE Hospitals Achieve Five-Star Rating in Ob-Gyn Care from Healthgrades
Nationally Recognized for Delivering Superior Ob-Gyn Outcomes
Denver, CO, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE announced today that five of its hospitals have been recognized as a five-star recipient for vaginal delivery in 2022, also known as natural childbirth, according to information released by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This five-star distinction reflects HealthONE’s commitment to consistently delivering the best care possible placing the organization in the upper echelon of hospitals for Ob-Gyn care nationwide.
North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora have all been recognized for their deep commitment to safe, quality care for moms-to-be.
This quality award is based only on the factors that matter most to consumers – patient outcomes. The Healthgrades analysis revealed variation in care across the nation’s Ob-Gyn programs, making the ability to choose high-quality care more important than ever. Patients treated at five-star rated hospitals for Vaginal Delivery (also known as Natural Childbirth) have, on average, a 45.1% lower risk of a complication, than if treated at a one-star rated facility. *
“Healthgrades congratulates HealthONE for being a national leader and demonstrating a deep commitment to providing high quality Ob-Gyn care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As health systems nationwide endeavor to elevate their quality of care, these elite facilities are leading the way. We commend HealthONE and their network of hospitals for their dedication to excellence in Ob-Gyn care.”
Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of how we rate and why hospital quality matters on Healthgrades.com
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of All-Payer data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent 3-year estimates for patients in 16 states for which all payer data was made available. View the Healthgrades Obstetrics and Gynecology Rating Methodology for more details).
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
Our health system, healthcare professional, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.
Start your search for the right care at healthgrades.com.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
