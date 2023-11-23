Upcoming Artist "Brandeus" to Release New Single "Sugar Rain" with K-Si Yang
Brandeus is back with a new dark Alternate R&B/Trap release alongside K-Si Yang.
Los Angeles, CA, November 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brandeus is back with "Sugar Rain" (release date 24 November), a new Alternate R&B/Trap release alongside K-Si Yang.
“Sugar Rain,” an atmospheric blend of R&B and trap texturized with backing male choir vocals, discusses the cause and effects of addiction and substance abuse when faced with mental stresses and betrayal.
Biography
Brandeus is an Australian/Brazilian independent all-rounded artist, singer, songwriter and self taught sound engineer who offers an atmospheric blend of Hip-hop, Alt R&B and Pop. Brandeus began recording music from his home studio on the Gold Coast, inspired by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Russ, John Mayer and Eddie Vedder. Through his versatility and confident vocal deliveries, Brandeus delves into personal experiences and expresses his life passions into his music.
Career Highlights
Viral song "War" has garnered over 10 million streams worldwide alongside debut mixtape "Sinner" which gained over 3 million streams globally.
Nominee and semifinalist for an award winning mental health music charity in 2023.
Performed live in headlining tour for "Brandeus presents: War."
Contact
Brandon Williams
+61401187116
www.brandeus.com.au
