Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Beauty in Her Soul," Based on a True Story by Vesela Patton
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Beauty in Her Soul," by Vesela Patton.
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About The Beauty in Her Soul
Extract from the book:
"I can’t see my soul," she said, searching her reflection.
"Wait until you grow up and fall in love. You will know it’s there. The man who will love you will see its beauty."
Diana grows up in the Italian village of Santa Lucia during the 1950s. Abused by both parents, her childhood slips her by. Repercussions of a love once shared with Paolo affect her entire future.
She marries Marco, unaware of his intimate dilemma. Coping with her mother-in-law’s overriding hatred, an estranged husband, a torrid affair, a demanding job, and a fake family life has extreme consequences. And her existence becomes meaningless when she discovers the truth about her daughter.
Love and forgiveness are behind a locked door.
Will someone find the key?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (212 pages)
Dimensions: 12.8 x 1.2 x 19.8 cm
ISBN-13 9781800946460
Kindle eBook ASIN B0CLS776FW
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BIHS
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Vesela Patton was born and lived in Rome, Italy until she was sixteen when she came to the UK to study. After her marriage, she remained in this country.
Since childhood, writing poetry has been Vesela’s passion, achieving discreet success in the USA, Germany, and the UK. She also enjoyed writing plays. Her three-act play, The Light was awarded first prize in a competition.
Legal secretarial work and teaching English as a foreign language form part of Vesela’s employment history while raising four children.
Fifteen years ago, Vesela was determined to become a novelist. Following a BA with Merit in Literary Studies from Glasgow University and a certificate in Creative Writing, she felt equipped and ready to step into the kaleidoscopic world of novel writing.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
