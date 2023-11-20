DRmare 2023 Black Friday Event
DRmare, an innovative multimedia software company, has announced its 2023 Black Friday event for every customer. Users will get its cheaper practical software.
Los Angeles, CA, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Products from DRmare Software are powerful and practical. Most users can reach their targets by using its software. There is a good news which is that DRmare Software's 2023 Black Friday sales promotion is selling all its software. Customers are able to choose their favorite and useful products from its online store. This promotion activity will end on Dec 5th, 2023.
"In order to have a wonderful experience on Black Friday, we launch this festival for our old and new customers. Hope all people can have a nice experience by using our software as well," said Sam Kim, the sales director of DRmare.
Customers can go to DRmare's official website and click the "DRmare 2023 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals" to see the promotion event and buy their favorite software. It is cost-effective to get every product. Everyone can get the super 6-in-1 bundle at 75% off. In addition, all people can get single offers at up to 50% off and some hottest bundles at 50% off discount.
This promotion is divided into the following three parts:
Part 1. 75% Off Super 6-in-1 Bundle
Part 2. Up to 50% Off Single Offers
Part 3. 50% Off Hottest Bundles
Part 1. 75% Off 6-in-1 Bundle
Customers can acquire a super 6-in-1 bundle at 75% off. Products include Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, Tidal Music Converter, Amazon Music Converter, Audio Capture and M4V Converter. This is a comprehensive plan that can help users convert or record resources from specific software. Want to know more about each product? Just go to its website to have a deep understanding.
Part 2. Up to 50% Off Single Offers
There are also single offers for users who only want to buy one or a few products to meet their needs. In this plan, all users can purchase Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, Tidal Music Converter, Amazon Music Converter, Audio Capture and M4V Converter at different discounts. The detailed information is as follows.
Products at 50% Off
M4V Converter - Family/2-5PCs
Products at 40% Off
1. Spotify Music Converter - 1 Month/1 PC
2. Apple Music Converter - 1 Month/1 PC
3. Tidal Music Converter - 1 Month/1 PC
4. Amazon Music Converter - 1 Month/1 PC
5. Audio Capture - 1 Month/1 PC
6. M4V Converter - Single/1 PC
Products at 30% Off
1. Spotify Music Converter - Lifetime/1 PC
2. Apple Music Converter - Lifetime/1 PC
3. Tidal Music Converter - Lifetime/1 PC
4. Amazon Music Converter - Lifetime/1 PC
5. Audio Capture - Lifetime/1 PC
Part 3. 50% Off Hottest Bundles
DRmare Software launches four hot packages. Some products which are purchased and used frequently will be sold together. Customers can consider if this kind of bundle is the best for them. By the way, popular products' lifetime plans are worth buying now. They have a crazy 50% off on this DRmare 2023 Black Friday promotion. The following hottest packages are listed for everybody.
1. Spotify Win + Spotify Mac Bundle - Lifetime/1 PC
2. Spotify + Audio Converter Bundle - Lifetime/1 PC
3. Spotify + Tidal Converter Bundle - Lifetime/1 PC
4. Audio + M4V Converter Bundle - Lifetime/1 PC
About DRmare Software
DRmare Software is a popular software company in the multimedia industry. It focuses on video and audio encoding and recording technology. Its products include three music converters, a video converter, an audio converter and an audio recorder.
Everyone can have a convenient digital multimedia life by using DRmare's remarkable products.
