SAPience USERday 2023 in Belgium: xSuite Benelux to Present Solutions for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation
With the new invoice workflow for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition on SAP BTP, the software manufacturer xSuite supports companies with their clean core strategy and enables new areas of application for P2P automation.
Maastricht, Netherlands, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Managing complexity in a company’s SAP ecosystem becomes critical when moving to automate processes and transition to the cloud. xSuite, the specialist for accounts payable invoice automation and exhibitor and speaker at the event, will present tailor-made solutions for this topic in Edegem on 5 December 2023.
At SAPience’s yearly USERday, visitors can expect to gain a deeper understanding of how SAP can support businesses in their sustainability and resilience initiatives. They will learn about specific SAP solutions, best practices, and customer stories that have been successfully implemented using SAP technology.
Hans Willems, Managing Director of xSuite Benelux BV from Maastricht/NL, subsidiary of the German software manufacturer xSuite Group, will hold a presentation under the title “Clean Core, Smooth Sailing” (Break-out room 2, 15:00 h – 15:45 h). In this session, he'll explain how to prepare an SAP system for automation and the cloud, and how the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) facilitates these initiatives and explore strategies for maintaining a clean core in a company’s SAP system.
Solutions on the SAP BTP are the ideal approach to meet the requirements for further automation by the business departments, while keeping the core clean. As a global leader in AP Automation, xSuite will illustrate at the USERday how it’s intelligent invoice solution on the BTP revolutionizes the way customers can handle their AP processes. The software manufacturer will also demonstrate how to connect invoice receipt with upstream processes in purchasing. The aim here is to link digital procurement and invoicing processes in a manner that creates an end-to-end procure-to-pay (P2P) scenario.
Event information:
USERday 2023, December 5
Location: Congress Center Ter Elst, Kattenbroek 1, 2650 Edegem
Registration and information: https://sapience.be/userday-2023/
xSuite session: Break-out room 2, 15:00 h – 15:45 h
Titel: Clean Core, Smooth Sailing – Preparing Your SAP System for Automation and the Cloud with BTP
About xSuite
xSuite Group is a software manufacturer specializing in document management applications and known for its deep expertise in AP automation within SAP. xSuite develops standardized digital solutions that accelerate and simplify workflows for its clients across the globe. Each year, the company’s solutions process over 80 million documents, providing security and ease of use to more than 300,000 users in mid-sized to large enterprises and public institutions.
Applications for procurement, order processing and archiving supplement xSuite’s portfolio of sophisticated solutions. xSuite software runs in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. And customers can come to xSuite for all services (consulting, implementation, training, support, managed services) and xSuite solution components (data capture, workflow management, archiving). As an SAP partner, xSuite regularly undergoes SAP assessment of its solutions for a variety of SAP deployment models. The resulting certifications are a further testament to the high quality of xSuite products and services.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs 230 employees across eight locations around the world (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). The company recorded total sales of over €43 million in 2022.
At SAPience’s yearly USERday, visitors can expect to gain a deeper understanding of how SAP can support businesses in their sustainability and resilience initiatives. They will learn about specific SAP solutions, best practices, and customer stories that have been successfully implemented using SAP technology.
Hans Willems, Managing Director of xSuite Benelux BV from Maastricht/NL, subsidiary of the German software manufacturer xSuite Group, will hold a presentation under the title “Clean Core, Smooth Sailing” (Break-out room 2, 15:00 h – 15:45 h). In this session, he'll explain how to prepare an SAP system for automation and the cloud, and how the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) facilitates these initiatives and explore strategies for maintaining a clean core in a company’s SAP system.
Solutions on the SAP BTP are the ideal approach to meet the requirements for further automation by the business departments, while keeping the core clean. As a global leader in AP Automation, xSuite will illustrate at the USERday how it’s intelligent invoice solution on the BTP revolutionizes the way customers can handle their AP processes. The software manufacturer will also demonstrate how to connect invoice receipt with upstream processes in purchasing. The aim here is to link digital procurement and invoicing processes in a manner that creates an end-to-end procure-to-pay (P2P) scenario.
Event information:
USERday 2023, December 5
Location: Congress Center Ter Elst, Kattenbroek 1, 2650 Edegem
Registration and information: https://sapience.be/userday-2023/
xSuite session: Break-out room 2, 15:00 h – 15:45 h
Titel: Clean Core, Smooth Sailing – Preparing Your SAP System for Automation and the Cloud with BTP
About xSuite
xSuite Group is a software manufacturer specializing in document management applications and known for its deep expertise in AP automation within SAP. xSuite develops standardized digital solutions that accelerate and simplify workflows for its clients across the globe. Each year, the company’s solutions process over 80 million documents, providing security and ease of use to more than 300,000 users in mid-sized to large enterprises and public institutions.
Applications for procurement, order processing and archiving supplement xSuite’s portfolio of sophisticated solutions. xSuite software runs in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. And customers can come to xSuite for all services (consulting, implementation, training, support, managed services) and xSuite solution components (data capture, workflow management, archiving). As an SAP partner, xSuite regularly undergoes SAP assessment of its solutions for a variety of SAP deployment models. The resulting certifications are a further testament to the high quality of xSuite products and services.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs 230 employees across eight locations around the world (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). The company recorded total sales of over €43 million in 2022.
Contact
xSuite BeneluxContact
Hans Willems
+31 (43) 760 01-20
www.xsuite.com
Hans Willems
+31 (43) 760 01-20
www.xsuite.com
Categories