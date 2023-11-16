Chateau De’Kush Announces Launch of Two New Hemp-Infused Alcohol-Free Wines: Elixirs of Freedom – "True Liberation You Can Feel"
Napa, CA, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chateau De’Kush, a premier USA-certified hemp CBD wine producer, is thrilled to unveil two groundbreaking hemp CBD wines: Liberta and SpiritFlower. Available in both 750ml bottles and 250ml cans, these wines offer both full and broad-spectrum options, catering to diverse preferences and redefining relaxation with the wellness attributes of CBD, all while delivering on taste and potency without the harmful effects of alcohol.
Emphasizing quality, customer service, and a deep connection to Africa’s rich history, Chateau De’Kush infuses each product with carefully selected ingredients. The wines are a testament to a meticulous blend of premium California Central Coast grapes and Africa's ancient medicinal plants, offering a taste of euphoric serenity and the sweet taste of freedom.
Rooted in the unique AfriCalifornia connection, the brand seamlessly melds California’s esteemed viticulture with the wild spirit of Africa's exotic hemp, exclusively sourced from its expansive 12,000-acre African Family Farms. Liberta and SpiritFlower, symbolizing this synergy, are expertly crafted and bottled in California’s famed Central Coast wine region. Each sip of these exquisite red wines isn’t just a flavor experience; it's a step into a larger movement of freedom, compassion, and unity.
Chateau De’Kush, a brand that pays homage to its ancestors, including the revered African Kingdom of Kush, a cornerstone of ancient civilization, embodies the AFRICali Experience. This experience reflects Africa's resilient spirit, rising from adversity to embrace genuine healing. It celebrates the convergence of two worlds, honoring their rich histories and the pursuit of freedom. Through their products, Chateau De’Kush forges a path to blissful enjoyment and well-being, seamlessly blending the best of both worlds.
Supporting Chateau De Kush means more than a simple transaction; it's about creating waves of change. Each purchase aids in empowering women and children and bolstering vulnerable communities, effectively transforming lives—one life, one place, one world at a time.
Boasting a team of diverse professionals, Chateau De’Kush’s commitment to crafting organic, top-quality products is unparalleled. Each purchase represents a meaningful two-way exchange, not only enhancing your personal wellness but also significantly impacting lives and communities positively.
Chateau De’Kush – Add Good, Do Good, Feel Good. Join them in this heartfelt journey, where every bottle sold by Chateau De’Kush is a step towards a better world, filled with hope, healing, and the power of human connection.
To support our mission, click here.
To connect with us on Facebook, click here.
Emphasizing quality, customer service, and a deep connection to Africa’s rich history, Chateau De’Kush infuses each product with carefully selected ingredients. The wines are a testament to a meticulous blend of premium California Central Coast grapes and Africa's ancient medicinal plants, offering a taste of euphoric serenity and the sweet taste of freedom.
Rooted in the unique AfriCalifornia connection, the brand seamlessly melds California’s esteemed viticulture with the wild spirit of Africa's exotic hemp, exclusively sourced from its expansive 12,000-acre African Family Farms. Liberta and SpiritFlower, symbolizing this synergy, are expertly crafted and bottled in California’s famed Central Coast wine region. Each sip of these exquisite red wines isn’t just a flavor experience; it's a step into a larger movement of freedom, compassion, and unity.
Chateau De’Kush, a brand that pays homage to its ancestors, including the revered African Kingdom of Kush, a cornerstone of ancient civilization, embodies the AFRICali Experience. This experience reflects Africa's resilient spirit, rising from adversity to embrace genuine healing. It celebrates the convergence of two worlds, honoring their rich histories and the pursuit of freedom. Through their products, Chateau De’Kush forges a path to blissful enjoyment and well-being, seamlessly blending the best of both worlds.
Supporting Chateau De Kush means more than a simple transaction; it's about creating waves of change. Each purchase aids in empowering women and children and bolstering vulnerable communities, effectively transforming lives—one life, one place, one world at a time.
Boasting a team of diverse professionals, Chateau De’Kush’s commitment to crafting organic, top-quality products is unparalleled. Each purchase represents a meaningful two-way exchange, not only enhancing your personal wellness but also significantly impacting lives and communities positively.
Chateau De’Kush – Add Good, Do Good, Feel Good. Join them in this heartfelt journey, where every bottle sold by Chateau De’Kush is a step towards a better world, filled with hope, healing, and the power of human connection.
To support our mission, click here.
To connect with us on Facebook, click here.
Contact
Chateau De KushContact
Kristin Malia
310-903-8949
chateaudekush.com
Kristin Malia
310-903-8949
chateaudekush.com
Categories