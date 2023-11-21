Author Robert A. Thompson a.k.a The Boogie Mann’s New Book “The Adventures of Sonny Brown” is a Thrilling Story That Reveals the Dangers and Truth Behind a Life of Crime
Recent release “The Adventures of Sonny Brown” from Page Publishing author Robert A. Thompson is a gripping tale of a young man whose money problems force him into a life of crime, and soon begins working as a pimp to get by and relying on his wit to help himself and his girl, Angel, survive the dangers of running the street.
Stockton, CA, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert A. Thompson a.k.a The Boogie Mann, who has experienced the streets in regions that range from California to New Jersey and everywhere in between, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Sonny Brown”: a shocking story of a young man who gets involved in a life of crime, and finds himself rising to the top as both a pimp and drug dealer.
For author Robert A. Thompson, prison was a second home due to living as a drug dealer, bank robber, and most notably a pimp. He was known as the Boogie Mann for having cars full of women and a pocket full of money. To date, Boogie is a proud member and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, tapped in with organizations such as TGIJP, and supports many women’s empowerment groups.
“When his lawsuit money starts to get low, Sonny Brown finds out from the most unusual sources that the pimp life may have been just a natural call of the wild,” shares Thompson.
“The system hasn't been too kind to Angela ‘Angel’ Cooper either, so she connects with Sonny on her eighteenth birthday since foster care is about to throw her to the wolves anyway. There are many obstacles, and they find themselves in more than a few perplexing predicaments where Sonny has to use his street hustler's instinct to dodge death.
“Every hood has their own struggles in the trenches, where survival is for those who know how to stack a dollar. Sonny Brown is mack royalty out here in Sactown Killer Cali, where counting coins and dead bodies are an everyday norm.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert A. Thompson’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s own lived experiences as he weaves Sonny’s thrilling journey of navigating the streets and constantly being on the lookout for danger. Thought-provoking and full of suspense, “The Adventures of Sonny Brown” is a profound story that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Adventures of Sonny Brown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
