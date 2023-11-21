Author Robert A. Thompson a.k.a The Boogie Mann’s New Book “The Adventures of Sonny Brown” is a Thrilling Story That Reveals the Dangers and Truth Behind a Life of Crime

Recent release “The Adventures of Sonny Brown” from Page Publishing author Robert A. Thompson is a gripping tale of a young man whose money problems force him into a life of crime, and soon begins working as a pimp to get by and relying on his wit to help himself and his girl, Angel, survive the dangers of running the street.