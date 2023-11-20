Author Pastor Gary W. Murray’s New Book, "Christian Foundational Principles," Explores the Necessary Knowledge Required for Readers to Understand God's Plan for Them

Recent release “Christian Foundational Principles” from Covenant Books author Pastor Gary W. Murray is a powerful and thought-provoking guide to help readers come to know and understand the Lord's Holy Scripture, providing the knowledge required for them to make choices in life in accordance with God's teachings despite the spiritual pitfalls of life.