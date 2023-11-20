Author Pastor Gary W. Murray’s New Book, "Christian Foundational Principles," Explores the Necessary Knowledge Required for Readers to Understand God's Plan for Them
Recent release “Christian Foundational Principles” from Covenant Books author Pastor Gary W. Murray is a powerful and thought-provoking guide to help readers come to know and understand the Lord's Holy Scripture, providing the knowledge required for them to make choices in life in accordance with God's teachings despite the spiritual pitfalls of life.
Chesterfield, MO, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Gary W. Murray has completed his new book, “Christian Foundational Principles”: a profound faith-based read designed to help readers come to know the Lord and his plan for them despite the temptations that exist to sway them from God’s grace and divinity.
After his early years of racing cars and motorcycles, author Pastor Gary W. Murray attended Moler Barber College and was later trained at the Naval War College. After his military service, the author attended multiple religious institutions such as Bolivar Baptist College, SMSU in Springfield, Missouri; Concordia Lutheran Seminary, C.O.S.M. in Hillsboro, Missouri; and Advantage College in Modesto, California. Since then, Pastor Murray has pastored a number of churches from 1984 to 2014, with his focus being the care of his most precious wife and ministering as opportunities arise.
Pastor Murray writes, “I have written this book for you! As you journey through life’s distractions, you will need to be equipped with understandings which will guide you in making decisions. This will help you know who God is and what He wants you to be: His disciples. Your life, as it spreads over years, matures as should your understanding of Christ. While the Bible speaks of us becoming mature (i.e., Luke 8:14; Hebrews 5:14, 6:1; Colossians 1:28; Ephesians 4:13; James 1:4), this book lays a solid foundation to that end.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Gary W. Murray’s new book will challenge readers to grow in their understanding of the Lord, offering aid and advice in navigating the world while living in accordance with God’s divine will.
Readers can purchase “Christian Foundational Principles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After his early years of racing cars and motorcycles, author Pastor Gary W. Murray attended Moler Barber College and was later trained at the Naval War College. After his military service, the author attended multiple religious institutions such as Bolivar Baptist College, SMSU in Springfield, Missouri; Concordia Lutheran Seminary, C.O.S.M. in Hillsboro, Missouri; and Advantage College in Modesto, California. Since then, Pastor Murray has pastored a number of churches from 1984 to 2014, with his focus being the care of his most precious wife and ministering as opportunities arise.
Pastor Murray writes, “I have written this book for you! As you journey through life’s distractions, you will need to be equipped with understandings which will guide you in making decisions. This will help you know who God is and what He wants you to be: His disciples. Your life, as it spreads over years, matures as should your understanding of Christ. While the Bible speaks of us becoming mature (i.e., Luke 8:14; Hebrews 5:14, 6:1; Colossians 1:28; Ephesians 4:13; James 1:4), this book lays a solid foundation to that end.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Gary W. Murray’s new book will challenge readers to grow in their understanding of the Lord, offering aid and advice in navigating the world while living in accordance with God’s divine will.
Readers can purchase “Christian Foundational Principles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories