Author Ashley Perez’s New Book, “The Adventures of Ms. Bunny and Her Friends,” is an Adorable Story of a Bunny Whose Adventure Helps Her to Chase After Her Dreams

Recent release “The Adventures of Ms. Bunny and Her Friends” from Covenant Books author Ashley Perez is a heartfelt tale that follows Ms. Bunny, who longs for an adventure to change up her daily routine. When a mysterious man appears and presents her with a quest, Ms. Bunny gladly accepts, and sets off to accomplish her task with two brand new friends.