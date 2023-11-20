Author Ashley Perez’s New Book, “The Adventures of Ms. Bunny and Her Friends,” is an Adorable Story of a Bunny Whose Adventure Helps Her to Chase After Her Dreams
Recent release “The Adventures of Ms. Bunny and Her Friends” from Covenant Books author Ashley Perez is a heartfelt tale that follows Ms. Bunny, who longs for an adventure to change up her daily routine. When a mysterious man appears and presents her with a quest, Ms. Bunny gladly accepts, and sets off to accomplish her task with two brand new friends.
Ontario, CA, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ashley Perez, who has a lifelong passion for writing and spreading positive messages through her stories, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Ms. Bunny and Her Friends”: a charming story of a bunny who, with the help of new friends and a kind stranger, is able to make her dreams come true.
“‘The Adventures of Ms. Bunny and Her Friends’ is about a bunny that is tired of living the same routine over and over again,” writes Perez. “So when a stranger appears and offers her a chance to do something different, she takes it. Along the way, she meets two new friends that decide to go on this adventure with her. Things for the three of them soon change for the better.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ashley Perez’s new book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Ms. Bunny’s journey to complete a very important quest. With colorful artwork to help bring Perez’s story to life, the author shares this tale in the hope of inspiring her readers to approach each of life’s situations in a positive way.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Ms. Bunny and Her Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
