Kevin W. Lynn’s New Book, "Mist on the Layin Lake," is a Stunning Tale of an Earthling Who Awakens on a Distant Planet and Must Work to Save His New Home from Destruction
New York, NY, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kevin W. Lynn, writer of “Another World” and “Beyond the Horizon” book series, has completed his most recent book, “Mist on the Layin Lake”: a fascinating science fiction novel that follows an Earthling who finds himself somehow transported to a distant planet, where a dark secret reveals imminent danger for the society that he and his newfound community has built.
Originally from Chicago, author Kevin W. Lynn currently lives in the Bay Area, and enjoys sports, swimming, and traveling. His hobby is studying outer space, studying paths to other planets with ideal conditions, and he has always dreamed that one day people on Earth might be able to visit other planets to discover the secrets they might hold.
Kevin writes, “A young technician, Jensen, disappears from an activity on the Earth. Unexpectedly, he appears at a remote planet millions of light years away—Colia. And he happened to be rescued by a girl Laura, and later they meet another girl Liya. Both girls have similar experiences with Jensen. They overcome the various difficulties and build the house and grow the grain and vegetables. By a very occasional opportunity, they find that Layin Lake’s Layin Island has an astonishing secret. Discovering the secret, they soon find a surprising fact: in the old Colia, there is an advanced civilization that disappeared at least five hundred years before during a tragic space disaster. Jensen and their partners discover and use the skill that they find from Layin Island to rescue Scott and his sister, who are associated with that catastrophe five hundred years ago. Catching the opportunity, Jensen and his group start to struggle with the second harmful rays disaster. Finally, with the help from a super civilization, they eventually start to rebuild their new home planet, Colia.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kevin W. Lynn’s book is a riveting and spellbinding tale that fans of the science fiction genre won’t be able to put down. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Kevin weaves a captivating and imaginative novel that’s sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Jensen’s quest to save Colia and his new way of life.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Mist on the Layin Lake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
