Juan J. Gomez’s New Book, “Mission 44 (Red Planet): Interplanetary Travel,” Follows a Young Boy's Thrilling Mission in Order to Find a Place on Mars for Humans to Settle
Austin, TX, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Juan J. Gomez, who is inspired by and has a passion for the science fiction genre, has completed his most recent book, “Mission 44 (Red Planet): Interplanetary Travel”: a charming story that follows a young boy who sets off on an incredible adventure through space, but discovers that his experiences are a creative dream he’s been having while at the dentist.
“In this short science fiction story, the character Ralph travels to the far reaches of space and the solar system through his imagination,” writes Gomez. “Not long after, however, he wakes up and looks around, surprised to remember that he is in the dentist’s room. Then he realizes that he is not really in orbit flying through space as he truly believed but rather is on Earth, in a place called Galactic Dental, and for his own benefit he understands that everything had been the product of his expansive imagination. He observes that many of his dream experiences coincide with the reality of his environment, such as the music on the radio, the words of the assistant, and the service personnel who move here and there in white suits and transparent acrylic masks.
“All these elements give the appearance of a peaceful sensation that Ralph is moving inside a traveling space capsule.
“Little Ralph is also a self-taught little scientist who, in addition to doing experiments, always reads books and many interplanetary novels. He is someone who has always dreamed of one day visiting Mars. Ralph is an astronaut who will one day save humanity and make them multiplanetary, in a mission that he himself named Mission 44 (Red Planet): Interplanetary Travel.”
Published by Fulton Books, Juan J. Gomez’s bilingual book is inspired by the concepts of interplanetary travel and the conversion of the human race to a multiplanetary species, as well as its search for the most elegant legacy of extending life to other planets that have water. With vibrant and colorful artwork to bring Gomez’s story to life, “Mission 44 (Red Planet)” is sure to tap into the imaginations of young readers, inspiring them to dream big and reach for the stars.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mission 44 (Red Planet): Interplanetary Travel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
