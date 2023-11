Denise Sharp’s Newly Released "The Okachoowa Mugwamp" is a Fun Tale of Friendship and Fun Between a Little Girl and a Comical Creature

Austin, AR, November 20, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “The Okachoowa Mugwamp”: a lighthearted and enjoyable reading experience. “The Okachoowa Mugwamp” is the creation of published author Denise Sharp, a proud wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in Arkansas.Sharp shares, “Have you ever been to the Okachoowa Swamp?Have you ever seen a mugwamp?Come join in his adventure,as he sits on his fenceone day after another,with his mug on one sideand his wamp on the other.Can he whistle a song that will bring him a friend?His story will tell you how it turns out in the end.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise Sharp’s new book will delight and entertain through a rhythmic narrative and delightful imagery.Consumers can purchase “The Okachoowa Mugwamp” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Okachoowa Mugwamp,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.