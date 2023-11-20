Denise Sharp’s Newly Released "The Okachoowa Mugwamp" is a Fun Tale of Friendship and Fun Between a Little Girl and a Comical Creature
“The Okachoowa Mugwamp” from Christian Faith Publishing author Denise Sharp is a delightfully imaginative and lyrical narrative that will charm readers of any age as they read along to see if the Mugwamp finds the courage to make a friend.
Austin, AR, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Okachoowa Mugwamp”: a lighthearted and enjoyable reading experience. “The Okachoowa Mugwamp” is the creation of published author Denise Sharp, a proud wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in Arkansas.
Sharp shares, “Have you ever been to the Okachoowa Swamp?
Have you ever seen a mugwamp?
Come join in his adventure,
as he sits on his fence
one day after another,
with his mug on one side
and his wamp on the other.
Can he whistle a song that will bring him a friend?
His story will tell you how it turns out in the end.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Denise Sharp’s new book will delight and entertain through a rhythmic narrative and delightful imagery.
Consumers can purchase “The Okachoowa Mugwamp” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Okachoowa Mugwamp,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
